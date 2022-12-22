Volunteer Stars Staria Davison
Photo provided

Residents of Coffee County are encouraged to attend the Jan. 10 Coffee County Commission meeting and celebrate this year’s top volunteer Staria Davison, who was selected from among several outstanding nominees for the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards.

After soliciting public nominations for the county’s best volunteers during 2022, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently review all submissions and prioritize nominees. Those results were compiled and scored; and the top volunteer was selected.