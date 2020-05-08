The county is in the process of ordering and installing protective panels at county offices.
On April 28, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell informed members of the budget and finance committee about the plan to purchase the panels. The project aims to protect employees as well as residents visiting county offices.
The protective glass will come at a cost of about $32,000.
With the project completed with funds out of the county maintenance department’s budget for fiscal year 2019-2020, which ends June 30, it is not expected to impact the county’s finances for the upcoming fiscal year, according to Cordell.
“I talked with (maintenance director) Robert (Gilliam) about estimates on the cost of installing safety panels,” Cordell said. “Other counties across the state are already in the process of doing that. Robert has enough money in his funds to cover that. We tried to get estimates, and right now, with the emergency declaration I signed, we don’t have to have bids, but we still want to be prudent. We asked for three estimates on that. The bill on that will be about $32,000.”
The safety panels will be for the offices of the election commission, register of deeds, county clerk’s office, codes department, trustee’s office, property assessor, chancery court, circuit court and juvenile court, said Cordell.
“The purpose of that would be to protect employees and community members from the spread of COVID-19,” Cordell said. “We want to be proactive. It’s not mandated – we are just trying to be proactive.”
Cordell hopes state and federal funds would reimburse the county later.
Considering the negative impact the pandemic has had on the county’s coffers, budget and finance committee member David Orrick warned about the dangers related to undertaking projects that could be delayed.
“I just want to caution that we don’t go out and start spending $30,000 or $40,000 just because of the situation,” Orrick said.
With the funds already in the budget of the maintenance department, the project does not require approval of the budget and finance committee.
Cordell said he hopes the safety panels will be installed as soon as possible.