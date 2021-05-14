The Coffee County Commission passed a resolution to pursue litigation against the City of Manchester concerning the annexation of the New Era Farms property that is home to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
“I make a motion that we authorize the county attorney to file suit in all legal resource in pursuance to the annexation of the Bonnaroo property and the economic effect thereof,” the motion by Commissioner Mike Ray said.
The action came following a lengthy pause in the meeting in which the commission broke off into an executive session to confer with County Attorney Robert Huskey.
The concern voiced by the commissioners centered on the revenue that the county could lose because of the annex, while also calling into the question of the legality of the annexation.
Several commissioners noted a state annexation law that reverts tax revenues back to the county for 15 years.
“There is a process set by the state for a reason,” Commissioner Ashley Kraft said. “I don’t find it fair to anybody if (the city) doesn’t follow it and choses one of their own.”
Commissioner Mike Ray questioned whether the annexation was performed lawfully concerning if the property falls in the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB).
The UGB designations are an attempt to control urban sprawl by mandating that the area inside the boundary be used for urban development and the area outside be preserved in its natural state. Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) has interpreted state law concerning UGB and annexation to mean that Public Acts 2005, Chapter 246 amended Tennessee Code Annotated, 6-58-111 to provide “that municipalities have the exclusive authority to annex within their UGBs, and prohibited municipalities to annex territory outside their UGBs, except in Planned Growth Areas and Rural Areas.”
“Someone needs to read (the map of record) and see if that property falls within the UGB,” Ray added.
The motion passed 13-5.
During public comment, Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin asked the commission to avoid the litigation.
“I don’t like that $750,000 to $1 million that was taken from us. I’m asking you not to do it,” he said.
“How much are we going to spend in litigation?” Partin asked. “I know there’s maps that you can look at, and argue about last year’s ticket sales, but how many thousands of dollars are we spending of the taxpayers’ money that could go to (deputies’) pay?”
Partin charged that the county should have reached an agreement with the festival years ago.
“Pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered; we’ve been slaughtered,” Partin observed, “but we should have partnered with Bonnaroo years ago. We should have partnered with the City of Manchester and Bonnaroo years ago.”
Partin said that the county has lost too much money already in the cost of litigation.
“We cannot keep getting into these total war contests with our fellow governments,” he said. “This is the smartest, most educated county commission I’ve seen. Let’s not knee-jerk over something we saw coming.”
Manchester City annexed by resolution the property totaling over 600 acres during a meeting on April 6. City attorney Gerald Ewell dismissed during several meetings the likelihood that challenges to the annexation would be successful.