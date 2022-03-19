County officials have sent a resolution to state officials to encourage them to leave the corrections academy in Coffee County.
During the March Coffee County full commission meeting, a resolution was presented to commissioners to encourage Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials “to ensure the continuation of the Tennessee Correction Academy in Tullahoma and Coffee County.”
The plans by the state to consolidate all corrections academy activity in the Nashville area were first announced by Tullahoma’s State Rep. Rush Bricken during the annual Legislative Breakfast in January. The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen then unanimously passed a resolution urging the governor and other governmental officials to let the corrections academy continue in Tullahoma during its Feb. 14 meeting.
The Coffee County site, located on the border of Coffee and Franklin counties on the highway toward Winchester, was opened in 1984 and has served as the Tennessee Department of Correction’s primary training and staff development center since its inception. The academy can serve upwards of 6,000 personnel members who come through Franklin and Coffee counties for lodging, dining and more during their training period, including basic training for new hires and in-service and specialized training programs for existing employees. Estimations put the facility’s operations, including local purchasing, staffing and trainee spending, as contributing millions of dollars to the local economy each year.
Like the city of Tullahoma’s resolution, Resolution 2022-12 shows the various economic impacts the facility has on in Coffee County and the surrounding areas. Some of these include the facility serving as the second correctional facility in the entire nation to be fully accredited by the American Correctional Association, and considered to be the blue-ribbon seal of approval as it relates to the development and delivery of high-quality training programs. Since its inception, the corrections facility has also partnered with Motlow State Community College and technology centers across the state to deliver specialized programs which the Tennessee Department of Corrections personnel were not qualified to deliver.
The resolution also states that the facility serves as a host location for a number of civic organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, who have for many years hosted an annual Boy Scout Jamboree on the property, and also provides youth soccer fields for use directly behind the main campus. The facility has also had correctional professionals from West Virginia, Georgia, New York and South Korea come to Tullahoma to observe the academy’s training regimen.
The resolution also highlights the historical significance and some recent figures. According to the resolution, the facility has approximately 70 employees assigned to the academy, has about 22 classrooms, 200 beds and fully operational firing range, gymnasium for self-defense training and an auditorium.
For the vote was called, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell expressed hope that state and correctional officials will be encouraged to leave the facility in the county.
“We’re certainly hoping the state will leave [the Tennessee Corrections Academy] where it is,” Cordell said.
The full commission unanimously approved of the resolution 21-0.
Those wanting to contact their representatives in order to show their support for the corrections academy’s continued operations in Tullahoma. Rep. Rush Bricken may be reached by phone at 615-741-7448 or email at rep.rush.bricken@capitol.tn.gov. State Sen. Janice Bowing may be reached by phone at 615-741-6694 or email at sen.janice.bowling@capitol.tn.gov. Gov. Bill Lee may be contacted by mail at Governor Bill Lee, 1st Floor, State Capitol, Nashville, TN 37243 or online at tn.gov/governor/contact-us.html.