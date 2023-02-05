3A - coffee county logo.jpg

The Coffee County Health, Welfare and Recreation Committee has given St. John Engineering of Manchester the go-ahead to work on an updated design for a new Coffee County Animal Control facility.

During its Wednesday, Jan 24 meeting, members of the committee viewed two options that had been previously designed by St. John Engineering for a proposed Animal Control facility, before deciding to create a third design option, incorporating exactly what the county would like to see in its new facility.