The Honorable Judge Eli Richardson has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by Alderman Jenna Amacher in her suit against the State of Tennessee and the Tennessee Election Commission to allow for partisan municipal primaries. The order, signed by the judge late last month, states Amacher did not clearly establish her standing to bring the action nor did she fully establish how she would suffer irreparable harm by not being granted the injunction, among other factors.
While the judge pointed out the suit may be likely to have success on the merits against Secretary of State Tre Hargett in his official capacity, he further noted Amacher did not properly assert her own harm. The court stated the injuries Amacher listed in her motion for preliminary injunction “do not appear to be injuries particular to her,” nor would they be an infringement upon her personal speech, but rather harm to the Coffee County Political Party.
“Plaintiff is not writing or publishing the ballot, so the ballot is not Plaintiff’s speech,” the Court said, adding that her party being barred from holding primary elections is “also not an injury to Plaintiff.”
“It is unlikely that Plaintiff has a cognizable injury,” Richardson said in the order. “What’s more, there is no reason to believe that her political party is hindered in protecting its own rights.”
The Court also noted it likely does not have jurisdiction over the Coffee County Republican Party, rendering the issuance of the preliminary injunction “almost certainly inappropriate.”
Further, the Court noted the form of scrutiny that should be applied to this case is not “strict scrutiny,” as Amacher asserts. The state relies on the Anderson-Burdick test in defending the state’s election laws. Under this framework, the law would be viewed under rational scrutiny in how the law balances the burdens a state imposes on the electoral process against the state’s asserted benefits.
“Plaintiff is not prohibited by the Act from affiliating or otherwise associating with a political party or from informing the public of such affiliation; nor is she prohibited from invoking (and endorsing) her party’s platform or positions while she is campaigning,” the Court said.
Further, the Court noted, the statute in question is nondiscriminatory because it applies to all municipal candidates across the state, minus any municipalities who opted to hold partisan elections via their charter. The judge also called Amacher’s 14th Amendment claim a “sparse, conclusory assertion alone,” noting she did not provide much basis for it and it was “not nearly enough for the Court to conclude that the Act imposes any burden” on her 14th Amendment right to equal protection.
On the subject of the potential harm to the public interest, the court called Amacher’s argument against any public detriment “questionably brief” and “entirely unpersuasive,” noting that if the preliminary injunction were granted, the state and public would suffer “some form” of harm if the state were enjoined from enforcing TCA 2-13-208.
Amacher said though she was disappointed not to have received the preliminary injunction from the court, she and her attorney, James Threet, were still moving forward with the suit, bolstered by the “battle at the state” with the passage of HB 9072, which allows for partisan school board elections.
“Just because the injunction was denied doesn’t mean the lawsuit is over or that we’re going to not prevail,” she told The News. “There’s still a very good chance, considering this law that was just passed, that we could hold this unconstitutional. One way or another, I would expect that, whether we do so through this declaratory relief that this law is unconstitutional or through the General Assembly passing another bill, that the law will be changed. I would expect that these elections will become partisan, especially with the school board bill passing. Although [the motion] was denied, we did win the battle at the state with the new school board law.”
Amacher said the next steps involve following the currently laid-out timeline for discovery before a trial date in November 2022. She further noted that the passage of HB 9072 puts her case closer than ever to being won, in her mind.
“James Threet and I have decided that we would like to continue on with the lawsuit,” she said. “Now I think, with the passing of the school board law, we are closer to that than ever.”
Since one of her main arguments is a violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, Amacher said the newly-passed law helps prove her point.
“Me as a sitting aldermanic candidate in Tullahoma may have different rights than a sitting candidate in another district that has a provision in their charter that allows for partisanship in their city elections,” she said. “That in itself was a violation of equal protection. The law says, basically, that there is a ban on partisan municipal elections, but now we have a new law that’s going to say that city school board municipal elections can be partisan. Now I, as an alderman candidate, have a violation of equal protection as it relates to me versus a sitting school board member in the same district.
“All that did was bolster my equal protection argument, that there is a violation in this. We didn’t get our preliminary injunction, but we’re really happy that the school board bill passed, because that really did bolster our argument. We’re going to press forward. We’ll see how everything pans out.”
The judge also issued an order continuing the initial case management conference until Feb. 3, 2022, meaning that timeline for discovery has been shifted to February. The order states counsel “shall file a joint status report regarding the status of the pending motion to dismiss and any case resolution efforts.”