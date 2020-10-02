The case against a West Middle School teacher accused of harassment by her former sister-in-law has been dismissed.
Montie Cashion, who teaches at West, was charged with harassment against former family members-in-law in August. Per the court documents, Cashion allegedly “posted multiple embarrassing and ugly comments” on Facebook and mocked a letter sent by the affiant’s son. She also allegedly referred to her former sister-in-law as the devil, saying “the devil walks the earth in human form.”
Cashion appeared before Moore County General Sessions Judge Terry Gregory Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to court documents. Gregory dismissed the case against Cashion.
Cashion’s lawyer, Bobby Carter, had hoped this would be the case. In a phone call with The News earlier this month, he said he believed the case against his client would be dismissed. Carter could not be reached for further comment for this story.
Cashion is not currently facing any disciplinary measures from Tullahoma City Schools, either. Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens told The News Cashion followed all protocols as required by board policy and state law and informed her superiors of the incident, meaning no further action would be necessary on the schools’ part.