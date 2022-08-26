1A - court.png

Over two months after the Bonnanoo Music and Arts Festival concluded, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of fines will be contributed to the county coffers thanks to drug violations by Bonnaroovians. Sentences were handed out in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:

Robert Adam Anderson was given an 11-29 suspended sentence, must pay $250 plus costs and make a $250 contribution to NET for simple possession.