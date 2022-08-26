Over two months after the Bonnanoo Music and Arts Festival concluded, tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of fines will be contributed to the county coffers thanks to drug violations by Bonnaroovians. Sentences were handed out in General Sessions court by Judge Jere Ledsinger. Actions included:
Robert Adam Anderson was given an 11-29 suspended sentence, must pay $250 plus costs and make a $250 contribution to NET for simple possession.
Joseph James Bastas was ordered to make a $500 contribution to both NET and Manchester Fire Department.
Jeffery Candela was ordered to make a $500 contribution to NET.
David Gerald Duke Jr. was ordered to make a $750 contribution to NET plus costs for casual exchange.
Sydney M. Fredrick was ordered to make a $1,500 contribution to NET plus costs for simple possession.
Jeremy Scott Gagnon was ordered to make a $2,000 contribution plus costs for simple possession.
Rontye Sanchez Gray was ordered to make a $500 contribution to Manchester Police Department for simple possession.
Alexander J. Innis was given an 11-29 suspended sentence, must pay $2,000 plus costs, make a $500 contribution to both NET and Manchester Police Department and must perform 20 hours of public service for casual exchange of schedule I drugs and simple possession.
Ibadi M. Kassem was ordered to make a $1,000 contribution to Manchester Police Department plus costs for casual exchange of schedule I drugs, casual exchange of schedule II drugs and simple possession.
Lee Ernest Kissner Jr. was given an 11-29 suspended sentence, must pay $1,000 to Manchester Police Department plus costs, must make a $500 contributions to NET and Manchester Police Department and must perform 30 hours of public service for possession of schedule I drugs.
Nicholas Michael Laurin was given an 11-29 suspended sentence, must pay $1,000 to NET plus costs and make a $1,000 contribution to NET.
Erica Marie Prater was ordered to make a $500 contribution to Manchester Police Department for casual exchange of schedule I drugs.
Victor T. Sarmiento was ordered a make a $500 contribution to NET for casual exchange.
Joshua David Smith was bound over to the grand jury on the charge of possession of schedule I drugs.
Noah Austin Williams was given an 11-29 suspended sentence and must make a $1,000 contribution to NET plus costs for simple possession.
Ethan Tyler Wingo was ordered to make a $1,000 contribution to NET for simple possession.
Dylan James Winston was ordered to pay $750 to NET plus costs and must make a $1,000 contribution to NET for casual exchange of schedule I drugs.
Morgan Nicole Young was ordered to pay $1,000 to Manchester Police Department and must make a $500 contribution to both NET and Manchester Police Department for casual exchange of schedule I drugs.
Devon Ray Collins was ordered to pay $1,500 plus costs, must make a $500 to NET and $1,500 the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and must perform 20 hours of public service for casual exchange of schedule I drugs.
David Anthony Flick was ordered to make a $500 contribution to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plus costs for casual exchange.
Cooper Raleigh Godwin was granted an 11-29 judicial diversion and must pay $1,000 to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plus costs, must make a $1,000 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for simple possession. A judicial diversion means once the sentence is complete it can be erased from the record.
Franzue Hernandez Hazael was granted an 11-29 judicial diversion and must pay $1,000 to NET plus costs, must make a $1,000 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for simple possession.
Nicholas Carl McClanahan was granted an 11-29 judicial diversion and must pay
$500 to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plus costs, must make a $500 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for simple possession.
George Hayes Melvin was bound over to the grand jury on the charges of possession of schedule I and VI drugs.
Keith Rae Zamora Paguatalan was granted an 11-29 judicial diversion and must pay
$1,000 to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plus costs, must make a $1,000 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for simple possession.
Aaron Wayne Wilhite was given an 11-29 suspended sentence and must pay $1,000 to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department plus costs, must make a $500 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for casual exchange of schedule I drugs.
Paul Barnes was ordered to make a $500 contribution to NET plus costs for simple possession.
Armond Russell Etghayi was ordered to make a $3,000 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for casual exchange.
Khari Jerod Goricy was bound over to the grand jury on the charges of casual exchange of schedule I drugs, simple possession and casual exchange of schedule III drugs.
Jonathan Douglas Lisa was granted an 11-29 judicial diversion and must pay a $1,000 plus costs, must make a $1,000 contribution to NET and must perform 20 hours of public service for simple possession.