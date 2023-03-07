1A - Amacher Smile.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

 Caitlin Able photo

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher will be keeping her seat on the city council following a two-day trial this past Friday which ended with Judge Robert Carter ruling in her favor.

Despite acknowledging that District Attorney Craig Northcott proved that Amacher lives outside of the city limits on her family's property on Blue Creek Road in Franklin County, Carter concluded that the intention of Amacher to permanently reside at her property on Ledford Mill Road was enough to establish her as a resident.

