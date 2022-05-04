An informal coalition of County Commissioners are continuing to rally support for using just over $844,000 in federal relief money to give employees that worked through the pandemic a onetime bonus of $2,000.
The matter most recently was postponed and referred back to the Legislative Committee for further study, yet the matter was also brought before the Budget and Finance Committee. Both committees failed to recommend the resolution to the full commission. The resolution will again come before the full commission at the May meeting.
Commissioner Margaret Cunningham told sister paper the Manchester Times that Arp money would be better spent on infrastructure improvements like broadband or water projects and that the county should instead look at employee salaries.
Cunningham stressed that as a former county employee, she is pro-employee.
“Mayor (Gary) Cordell and myself came in eight years ago, that was our first agenda, trying to correct the salary pay scale then because it was out of whack,” Cunningham said.
She said that correcting those issues has been an ongoing issue that has never gotten fixed.
“In the last year, we’ve had a couple of departments come in and demand really high raises for some employees and not others,” Cunningham said. “It’s so staggered and out of shape now. We need to work on the salary scale rather than giving a bonus. I think in the long run that’s a better use of our money. We have a lot of requests for the ARP money, more requests than we have money for at this point.”
Cunningham said that getting the salary scale in line is a bigger priority than a bonus. She questioned the structure of the bonus because it’s an across the board bonus. She said that some departments were impacted differently. She said that hardworking employees would resent that employees who didn’t still get the same bonus.
“Why do they deserve a bonus? No employee lost a job. We pay good benefits. Nobody was laid off. There are so many people in this county who were laid off, lost businesses, and technically we could use that money for that sort of thing,” Cunningham said. “It’s not a fair distribution of funds, in my opinion.”
One of the key proponents, Commissioner Joey Hobbs noted argued that the amount being considered is not outrageous given the amount the county takes in.
“Inflation, gas and all the things that happened this year, when the county is going to be able to take in fourteen million dollars, I don’t see why there is such a problem with giving out $855, 000,” Hobbs noted. “I think the employees need it because everybody is struggling now,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs, a member of the Budget and Finance Committee, presented a summary of the ARP requests that the committee has heard to date.
His information showed that if all the current requests that have come in from county departments and area utility providers were funded as requested, the payout would be about $13.9 million, and that would include an extensive $6.2 million Ben Loman broadband expansion, a new Hillsville water tower and a $3 million upgrade to the Duck River Utilities drinking water plant. The county has already spent $2.1 million on Motorola digital radio upgrades for county first responders.
“We did it for the school system,” Hobbs said, noting that the county approved a Coffee County Schools’ pair of bonuses using ESSER COVID relief money.
“At the end of the day, you’re talking about money that the federal government has given us to do something with,” Hobbs said. “Taking care of your employees is one option. There are only several options it can go to sewer, water or broadband. The county doesn’t have sewer or water, so we will have to partner with somebody. So you have to do it 50/50 with somebody. I get that it reaches a lot of people. The main focus is that it’s not a taxpayer type situation,” Hobbs said. “You’re going to hear some commissioners say we ought to spend it on health care or give raises. You can’t do that. That’s something burdens the taxpayer year over year over year. This is the only way that you can give them part of this money without burdening the taxpayer in Coffee County. You are not going to get another opportunity like this for a long time.”