A recently implemented state law that could require many students to repeat the third grade due to COVID-19-related academic shortfalls has led to questions about potential teaching-staff changes.
Franklin County School Board Member Sara Liechty addressed the Franklin County School Board recently, saying the system may need more third grade teachers to comply with the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act which goes into effect this academic year.
State lawmakers passed a bill saying school districts can hold back third graders who aren't reading on grade level by the time they take TNReady tests at the end of the year. The district could also require them to enroll in a summer school program, or require tutoring in fourth grade through the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy & Learning Corps, a Department of Education program referred to as TN ALL Corps.
Liechty said Franklin County is on the same parallel with other school systems in academic achievement losses stemming from the pandemic.
“Throughout the state, there’s a pretty high percentage of third graders who don’t meet the benchmark,” she said, referring to academic performance.
Franklin County Director of Schools Stanley Bean said if a higher number of third graders are held back, fourth grade teachers could probably be reassigned to handle the duties.
Liechty said she hopes those adjustments could be made if they become necessary.
Although most school districts and public charter schools across the state returned to some form of in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year, the effects of COVID-19 on student learning were inescapable, according to information about the law on the state government website.
After nearly two years of school closures and different learning modalities, spring 2021 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results confirmed pandemic related disruptions to learning led to widespread, but expected, declines in academic proficiency across all subjects and grade bands in the state.
Recognizing and anticipating the immense disruptions to learning and academic achievement caused by COVID-19, Gov. Bill Lee, in partnership with the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, took action.
In January of 2021, Lee called a special legislative session on education to put in place proactive support measures to mitigate COVID-19 related learning loss and accelerate academic recovery, including legislation on literacy, learning loss, school district, school, and teacher accountability, and teacher pay.