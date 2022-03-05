Highway Superintendent Benton Bartlett requested a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money be used to replace a bridge on Ralph Broadrick Road during the recent Budget and Finance Commission meeting. The high-traffic, .57-mile road connects Riley Creek Road and Normandy Road north of Tullahoma.
The cost of a new prefabricated bridge will cost just over $200,000 and should require about a month to replace. The project would coincide with CSX signal upgrades that will include paving from the crossing to Normandy Road.
Bartlett said that the state inspects and helps fund repairs of bridges over 20 feet, but smaller bridges like this one rest solely on the county for repairs.
“[The bridge] over the last several storms over the last several years has taken considerable damage,” Bartlett said. “One of the wing walls is broken off, and we’re trying to repair it. We’ve had to repair that bridge three times in the last four years where the water has taken the side of the roadway almost a foot.”
Bartlett said he had a hydraulic study performed on the creek that the bridge spans that indicated a need for it to be widened due to increased flow from development upstream. The project would make the bridge capable of handling a once-in-50-year level flood.
The road is a cutoff for an estimated 1,300 daily motorists traveling from the county into Tullahoma, making it one of the more heavily travelled sections in the county for its size. Ralph Broadrick is the only CSX railroad crossing in rural Coffee County.