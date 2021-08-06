As COVID-19 cases begin to spike again in Coffee County, Tullahoma City Schools has updated its guidance for reopening as the school year begins.
The district previously issued guidance before students returned to the classroom last Monday, but as more cases are being logged in the county, state and country, school officials updated their back-to-school guidance to include a moratorium on field trips in the first quarter of the year and protocols for students who may test positive for COVID-19 or other illnesses, according to Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong.
Mask usage is recommended for indoor settings, though outdoor classes or activities should not require them, per the updated guidance, which is in accordance with recommendations from the CDC. The district will also follow CDC recommendations on spacing, maintaining a 3-foot physical distance when feasible.
Visitors to any of the school buildings will be limited but still welcomed and based on school and classroom capabilities, as well as the discretion of school-level administration.
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting will continue in high traffic areas, as well as the overall facilities and buses, officials said.
Parents are reminded to monitor their children for any signs and symptoms of illnesses. Students who are sick should stay home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours without any fever-reducing medications. Students who test positive for COVID-19 or are exposed to it in their homes should contact their medical provider and the local health department office for instructions on when they should return to school, per school officials. Parents should also contact their child’s school nurse with any information regarding their student’s illness.
If a student should miss school due to COVID-19 or any other illness, they will need to provide a doctor or parent note to excuse the absences up to five days. If a positive case of COVID-19 is identified, an email, all-call message and/or written notification to those who were possible exposed will be sent out. Contact tracing will then be handled by the health department with the assistance of Tullahoma City Schools as needed. Fully vaccinated individuals will not need to quarantine, according to the district.
On the subject of field trips, the district will not be allowing co-curricular field trips in the first quarter of the school year, until after the fall break, potentially. Whether or not the district will allow them starting in the second quarter will be evaluated through monitoring of local data, health department and/or CDC guidelines. The district will announce its decision either way at the end of the first quarter. Extra-curricular field trips, such as for school sports, will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, the district said. The TSSAA currently recommends athletic events follow local school board policies.
Any change to the guidance will be announced by the district and published by The News.