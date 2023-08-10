Sean Crabtree became Winchester’s new mayor Thursday evening after emerging the victor in a three-way race during the city’s annual municipal election.
The Winchester City Council also gained a new member with former Franklin County Sheriff Mike Foster garnering one of two open positions.
Crabtree finished the election with 414 votes, making his way past Steve Cagley, who opted to run for mayor instead of seeking re-election as a Winchester city councilman. Cagley finished with 315 votes while former General Sessions Judge David A. Marlow recorded 113 votes.
Winchester Mayor Terry Harrell did not seek re-election, opening up the field to new blood.
Foster recorded 343 votes to lead a field of five vying for the two open Winchester City Council positions. Incumbent Barbara Lucas retained her seat with 307 votes. She was followed in the voting order by Tim L. Wright with 298, Kent Bean with 216 and Gary L. Horn with 215.
In Cowan, incumbents Josephine Holman and Price Tucker and challenger Tiffany L. Walker were competing for two City Council positions. Tucker and Holman garnered them, respectively, with 76 and 74 votes, while Walker received 33 votes.
In Decherd, Mayor Mary Nell Hess was running unopposed and received 111 complementary votes.
Decherd, however, has a new alderman with current County Commissioner Glenn Summers garnering one of two open positions. Incumbent Larry Fraley was the top vote-getter in the category with 110, followed by Summers with 100, Anita Bohanan with 53 and Mark Bassett with 20.
Estill Springs Mayor James David Kelley was unchallenged and recorded 51 complementary votes while Earl Davis, Troy Jernigan, Bobby Taylor and Pat Thomas were running for four open positions and were each elected. Davis led the Estill Springs alderman race with 42 votes, followed by Taylor with 38, Thomas with 33 and Jernigan with 29.
Huntland had three open alderman positions with as many candidates on the ballot to fill them, including Harry E. Allen III, Troy Gamble and Ken Pendleton.
When Thursday’s voting had concluded, Gamble received the most votes with 19 while Allen and Pendleton each recorded 15 votes.