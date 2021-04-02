A Gallatin man has been sentenced to a quarter-century behind bars for stabbing a motorist in the neck during a carjacking in Manchester in 2019.
The defendant, Ricky Guy Crews, 50, entered a guilty plea before Circuit Court Judge Vanessa Jackson to the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and was issued a 25-year sentence. He is considered a multiple offender due to his criminal record so he will have to serve 100 percent of his sentence. The charge of attempted murder was dismissed in light of his plea.
The incident that landed Crews in the penitentiary for what could be a veritable life sentence happened July 13, 2019.
It was on that day that Crews approached Norman Vetter outside the Foothills Craft Center on Woodbury Highway and asked for a ride. Vetter was a volunteer at the craft center. While Vetter said he would give him a ride locally, Crews demanded that he drive him out of town and pulled a knife. Vetter was stabbed during the resulting tussle but was able to get the knife away from the felon, likely saving his life.
Officers were able to catch Crews in short order after the near-fatal confrontation. Police reported finding drug residue on the suspect when he was taken into custody.