1A - watson story art.JPG

From left, Dot Watson (vice-president of The Literacy Council), joins THS Principal Jason Quick, Monica Blake-Beasley (Criminal Justice Teacher), Vida Sherwood and Marquita Masuda (members of the Literacy Council), and Kay Layne (Criminal Justice teacher) in the presentation of books criminal justice books from the Literacy Council.

 Photo provided

Exciting things are happening at Tullahoma High School, one of which is the Criminal Justice Program which began in 2017.

Shortly after its inception, the program soared when Investigator Jason Kennedy took the lead and spearheaded the inaugural year. Kay Layne (former corrections officer) paired with Investigator Kennedy, and the two laid a solid foundation for the THS Criminal Justice Program. Together, they founded the Criminal Justice Club, which has competed in various competitions and has brought home many championship and runner-up titles. In 2020, Investigator Kennedy left THS to pursue a full-time career as investigator with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office. Upon Kennedy’s departure, Class of 2000 graduate, Monica Blake-Beasley (retired 15-year veteran police officer and former corrections officer) was hired as the new Criminal Justice educator for Tullahoma High School.