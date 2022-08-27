From left, Dot Watson (vice-president of The Literacy Council), joins THS Principal Jason Quick, Monica Blake-Beasley (Criminal Justice Teacher), Vida Sherwood and Marquita Masuda (members of the Literacy Council), and Kay Layne (Criminal Justice teacher) in the presentation of books criminal justice books from the Literacy Council.
Exciting things are happening at Tullahoma High School, one of which is the Criminal Justice Program which began in 2017.
Shortly after its inception, the program soared when Investigator Jason Kennedy took the lead and spearheaded the inaugural year. Kay Layne (former corrections officer) paired with Investigator Kennedy, and the two laid a solid foundation for the THS Criminal Justice Program. Together, they founded the Criminal Justice Club, which has competed in various competitions and has brought home many championship and runner-up titles. In 2020, Investigator Kennedy left THS to pursue a full-time career as investigator with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office. Upon Kennedy’s departure, Class of 2000 graduate, Monica Blake-Beasley (retired 15-year veteran police officer and former corrections officer) was hired as the new Criminal Justice educator for Tullahoma High School.
The Criminal Justice Program is among the strongest programs of interest for students and offers a variety of courses for engagement. Due to COVID, the THS Criminal Justice Club has been unable to compete. However, the program has expanded to in-person and an online class, as the course of study is now offered with Tullahoma Virtual Academy.
During Blake-Beasley’s tenure as a police officer, she worked patrol services, assisted in special events, helped with undercover operations, served as a school resource officer, and advocated for the creation of Nashville’s first Community Oversight Board to aid in police accountability. Monica earned her undergraduate (Political Science) and Master’s (Special Education) degrees from Lipscomb University in 2004 and 2012, respectively. Monica is currently finishing her Doctorate at Trevecca University in Leadership and Professional Practice. Since relocating back home to Tullahoma, Monica has continue to serve her community by being active on the board for Imagination Library of Coffee County, volunteering for community enhancement projects, joining the Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary, and sponsoring service clubs at Tullahoma High School such as the Interact Club. Interact clubs bring together young people to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.
The first Interact Club interest meeting was recently held, and 14 attendees came with amazing ideas for both local and international service projects that will grow our members as individuals and as a collective team. Interact Club meetings are held at THS every other Monday during PAWS, the activity period. New future leaders are always welcome.
As for the Criminal Justice program, there are three tiers of study students can participate in.
Criminal Justice I is the first course in Criminal Justice and Correction Services program of study. It serves as a comprehensive survey of how the law enforcement, legal, and correctional systems interact with each other in the United States. Upon completion of this course, proficient students will understand the context of local, state, and federal laws, the concepts of crime control and the judicial process, and the importance of communications and professionalism in law enforcement.
Criminal Justice II is the second course in the Criminal Justice and Correction Services program of study. Upon completion of this course, proficient students will understand the impact of the constitution on law enforcement, law enforcement and police procedures, alcohol and beverage laws, sentencing, and the importance of communications and professionalism in law enforcement.
Criminal Justice III Forensic Criminal Investigations is the third course designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to be successful in the sciences of criminal investigations. Students will learn terminology and investigation skills related to the crime scene, aspects of criminal behavior, and applications of the scientific inquiry to solve crimes. By utilizing the scientific inquiry method, students will obtain and analyze evidence through simulated crime scenes and evaluation of case studies. Upon completion of this course, proficient students will be able to identify careers forensic science and criminology, summarize the laws that govern the application of forensic science, and draw key connections between the history of the forensic science system and the modern legal system.
Recently, The Literacy Council presented a set of 20 books, entitled “Crimes and Punishment” to the Criminal Justice program. These books are from The Book Shelf which is the fund-raising arm of The Literacy Council, a local non-profit organization.