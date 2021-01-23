Tullahoma is seeing a rash of catalytic converter thefts of late, as thieves seek to cash in on scrap metal money by cutting off the pollution-decreasing system from under cars – something a good thief can do in under three minutes
Two more reports were filed with the Tullahoma Police Department this past week, including one from Mortensen Motors. The owner discovered the theft as he was driving one of his vehicles across the parking lot and heard a weird sound. When he looked under the car, the catalytic converter was not there. He has no idea when it was stolen.
Another lot on Southside Street was the scene of five converter thefts this past week. The owner of the lot said he reported other converter thefts in December.
One alleged thief was caught red-handed earlier this month after stealing converters from underneath vehicles outside The Tullahoma News. An employee heard sounds in the parking lot and investigated. The suspect drove off but was captured on surveillance video. He was pulled over by police minutes later and caught with converters and theft tools. He is awaiting hearing on theft charges.
Tullahoma is not alone in seeing a rise in catalytic converter thefts, as it is a nation-wide trend given the potential profits. Catalytic converters are designed to act as a line of defense against harmful exhaust system emissions by turning pollutants into harmless gasses. Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium, which are valuable to metal dealers. The top three most expensive precious metals found within a catalytic converter include rhodium, palladium, and platinum. All cars made after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters.
Hybrid cars are targeted the most because their catalytic converters. Hybrid versions of Honda Jazz, Lexus RX and Toyota's Auris and Prius are most at risk.
While resale prices vary, the auto part can sell at scrap yards for up $200.
Vehicles can still run without their converters and sometimes the only indication that it has been removed is a louder exhaust sound. Removal of catalytic converters from cars allows exhaust gases to exit their engines much faster and at higher levels. Since catalytic converter removal allows for exhaust gases to exit a car's engine at increased speeds, engine back-pressure is reduced, which lessens engine strain. Some claim vehicles actually get better gas mileage without a converter; however, it is illegal to intentionally remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle even if it is not for reasons of theft.
As for the theft itself, a good thief can remove a converter in less than three minutes using only basic tools.