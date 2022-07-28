CRM

Substantial environmental grants have been awarded to two local entities with CRM of Tullahoma and the Hands-on Science Center reaping the benefits.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a grant of $1 million for Crumb Rubber Manufacturers Co. (CRM) of Tullahoma from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. At the same time, TDEC also announced a grant of $78,723 for the Hands-On Science Center of Tullahoma from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program.