Coffee County Mayor candidate Margaret Cunningham shared some insight to how she will handle some key questions facing the county.
In preparation for the 2022-23 budget the most discussed item that came before the Budget and Finance Committee was requests for employee raises.
“I was an employee for the county mayor, for two different mayors for seven years as a project manager in the county mayor’s office. As an employee, the (salary) scale was not keeping up,” Cunningham said.
“In an effort to try to correct it, they would correct it, but then it wouldn’t move as the years went on it would get stagnant,” she said.
Cunningham said that she is totally in agreement with an increase in pay for employees.
“Certainly for the Ambulance Service. We did it a few years ago for the sheriff’s office even before the current sheriff got in. But in some ways that wasn’t appropriately utilized,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said this year’s budget includes a “good effort to try to get, especially ambulance, back up to scale so we can maintain employees like we finally did with the Sheriff’s Department.
Cunningham said that some offices have brought in new employees and these people’s starting pay didn’t match that of some of the longtime employees. She said the differences in pay creates employee morale issues with other employees.
“You have an employee who’s been working maybe 20 years, and you have a new employee that comes in and gets the same salary because the salary ranges weren’t progressive as the years went on. That created morale problems that are still ongoing because people hear rumors and things, and unless they’re at those meetings, they don’t understand what Budget and Finance (Committee) for sure is trying to do to get that leveled out because that is their goal,” she said.
“But I don’t think it’s possible to do that as best as it can get done. I think they’ve made a good effort this year, considering the budget.”
Cunningham said that the upcoming budget is over $1 million in deficit. She said that a lot of that deficit is due to the raises that are included.
“That is a real issue because if we keep doing deficits year after year, at this rate in four years we will not have a fund balance. I’m worried about that. There are all sorts of concerns there financially,” Cunningham said.
“It’s a really tough battle. Being a former employee, I understand the employee’s position; being a county commissioner and taking care of taxpayer money, it’s very concerning that we are running a deficit right now as we speak. We need to do these things, but we cannot every year,” she said.
Discussing bonuses, Cunningham said that she doesn’t support a proposed one-time bonus for employees using Covid relief ARP funds.
“No employee lost their job. No employee was laid off. Some employees, of some departments were sent home. They stayed to do work, eight hours of work a day at home; I don’t see that. So they were paid to be home a lot,” Cunningham said.
“In the big picture, you had citizens in county that actually lost jobs, lost businesses. Covid was devastating for the private citizens of this county. But the county employees, no one lost their job, no one lost benefits. Yes, there were hard times, but there were hard times for everybody,” she said.
Cunningham said that money could be better used for infrastructure projects.
Bonnaroo
Looking at the situation with Bonnaroo, Cunningham said that the relationship between Bonnaroo and the county needs to be improved but said both sides faltered.
“For Bonnaroo’s side, once Live Nation came on, they had a PR guy, who was a young guy. He wouldn’t show up. This was before (then Commissioner, now state Rep.) Rush Bricken left, so this is a while back. When Rush was…chairman of Budget and Finance, they’d have meetings planned with Bonnaroo on the agenda and that guy wouldn’t show up. That created a real communication problem right there,” she said.
“You can’t communicate if you can’t get people together. Moving on to leadership that we’ve had the last eight years, there’s been a horrible breakdown of communication,” she said.
“With everybody not working very hard to improve that or try to pull that relationship together, it’s created the situation we have now,” she said.
“That desperately needs to be improved. I would definitely be in a positive mode to try to do that ever how we can,” Cunningham said.
Also in the discussion is the matter of tax revenue that is still in dispute over the annexing of the festival grounds by the city of Manchester.
“State law says that if a city annexes a property that the county has received tax revenues from, then the county would receive that …for the next 15 years. That fell through the cracks partly which is why the county had to pursue that (through litigation).”
“All those relationships, even with the cities, they need to be improved. We’ve had horrible communication between leaders, and I want to correct that,” Cunningham said.
Animal Control Shelter
An ongoing discussion with the county concerns the construction of a new animal shelter and where it will be located. A commission approved track of land behind the jail set aside for the shelter has come under fire lately by some who feel there are better suited locations. Others feel these objections are simply a stall tactic.
“When I came in as a commissioner eight years ago, that was one of my top goals…to get the county’s own shelter. Right now it’s combined with the city. You have to go through two or three stop signs to get there. Relationship with the city on that has been back and forth,” Cunningham said.
“The county cannot spend money on a city facility to fix it…we, the county, are between a rock and a hard place.”
Cunningham said that she’s made effort in that, gone all over the county looking for spaces, both private and county owned.
“There’s not a perfect place. Originally, when Mayor (Gary) Cordell came in, we all agreed that a good spot would be behind the jail,” she said.
“The current sheriff put in the gun range and then the CFC came in, so it somewhat got pushed around to make us look for other places,” Cunningham said.
“The site that the commission voted on is a great site, great access to sewer, we don’t have to go through codes with the city, get permits and all that…we already own that so we’re miles ahead,” she said.
“For a committee to somewhat undo the voting of the commission is not proper. To begin feasibility studies on other sites, if they want to do a feasibility study on that site I don’t have a problem with that, but to undo the commission’s vote…it really is not legal.”
Cunningham stressed the need for a new animal control facility, but it needs to be on the county’s own terms and not at the mercy of another municipality.
“It’s past due to do that,” she said
Megasite
Coffee County’s proposed megasite was recently in the running for a large multi-national OEM automotive manufacturing plant. The county eventually gained the number two slot ahead of 10 other sites. A fast plant like the one proposed would require massive upgrades to the local infrastructure.
“The state of Tennessee and TVA are intent on helping with this or actually promoting this,” Cunningham said.
“Growth is good. We need controlled growth,” she said.
Cunningham said that the requirements of a substantial industry moving in would have been balanced with the infrastructure that the community can offer. Homes and schools and a workforce would all have to grow to meet those needs.
“Growth is coming either way, she said. “We have to deal with that for schools’ infrastructure and all that. Having a megasite here would ramp that up.”
Cunningham said she is for the megasite and work to help get it going.
“I certainly don’t want to stop growth like that when we got any industry that would come here and supply jobs.”
Cunningham is concerned with how the county would fund building new schools.
“Our schools are pretty much bulging now. The school’s director says in their work with the city, they feel like they’re in pretty good shape for three or four years. But that could drastically change once a megasite was identified,” she said, noting that the lag between announcing a new plant and getting it built would give the county breathing room to build infrastructure.
Wastewater is a second concern she has with the site.
“With the current circumstances of city and the wastewater there, and really the city not serving all the city citizens here, I don’t know how that sewer system can supply out to that rural area,” she said.
“The city citizens need to be taken care of, in my opinion, first, that’s not my objective because I’m concerned with the whole county, not necessarily with the city and what the city does.”
Cunningham is chair of the Wastewater Committee that oversees the Wayside Acres plant. That facility is next to the proposed megasite.
“I’m very familiar with quite a bit of swampland out there, so I’m concerned about overflow of water and things like that. But there are ways to work those things out, so it’s not a major concern, something that can’t be addressed,” she said stressing that she would want those things to be addressed.
“It’s a good thing. You never can turn down industry when it comes to the county,” she said.
An office open for business?
One concern voiced by a former county mayor and echoed by other critics asks if the current administration will make itself available to the people.
“That’s been a concern of mine since he came in. He is not accessible, and I don’t like that. When I was working in there both of those mayors were always in there and accessible, beginning at 8 o’clock in the morning and until 4:30 in the afternoon,” Cunningham said.
“I think that’s extremely important. That’s going to drastically change. The mayor needs to be accessible and he, or she, needs to be there,” she said.
“The inability to access the mayor has not been comfortable to me. And it’s difficult to carry on county business when you’re not there,” she said.
One final note
Cunningham added that rumors claiming that she is a Democrat are untrue. She feels that those have only been spread to disqualify her.
“Even though I’m an independent, I’m a conservative constitutionalist. If you check my voting record, you will see that I generally voted in the Republican primary. For that to be being spread around is not comfortable to me. My main concern is to take care of the people and not the parties. In my opinion, the parties in this country have abandoned the common man. In my campaign trail across this county, many people have agreed with that statement,” she said.