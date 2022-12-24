1A - curlee.jpg

Evelyn Curlee, owner of Curlee Travel in Tullahoma, recently returned from the Cruise Planner annual convention in Miami. She has been a Cruise Planner franchisee since starting Curlee Travel in 2014. There are about 2,500 Cruise Planners franchisees in the country and about 750 attended the three day convention. Cruise Planners is the largest home-based travel agency in the country.

The convention featured presentations by the major ocean and river cruise lines, tour companies and resorts across the world. Just a few of the companies represented included Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking, Princess, AMA Waterways, Trafalgar Tours, Globus Tours, Collette Tours, and Sandals Resorts.