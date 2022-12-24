Evelyn Curlee, owner of Curlee Travel in Tullahoma, recently returned from the Cruise Planner annual convention in Miami. She has been a Cruise Planner franchisee since starting Curlee Travel in 2014. There are about 2,500 Cruise Planners franchisees in the country and about 750 attended the three day convention. Cruise Planners is the largest home-based travel agency in the country.
The convention featured presentations by the major ocean and river cruise lines, tour companies and resorts across the world. Just a few of the companies represented included Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking, Princess, AMA Waterways, Trafalgar Tours, Globus Tours, Collette Tours, and Sandals Resorts.
Cruise Planner leadership also introduced several initiatives to assist agents in researching travel opportunities for their clients. A trade show during the convention featured over 100 travel vendors displaying information about their cruise line, resort or land tour.
In the months of September and October Curlee was recognized by Cruise Planners as one of the top 50 producing Cruise Planners agents in the country. This placed her in the top 2% of all Cruise Planner franchisees.
“Of course, travel pretty much halted during the COVID years, but it seems to be back with a bang,” said Curlee. “People are definitely ready to start traveling again.”
After the land portion of the convention, the convention moved to the Norwegian Prima for a 3 night inaugural cruise on NCL’s newest ship. This sailing was a chance for travel advisors, members of the media, and NCL employees to enjoy the new ship and learn about all it has to offer.
“The $1.1 billion Prima cruise ship is all about unique experiences,” said Curlee. “There are over 30 restaurants and bars on the Prima, ranging from a plentiful buffet to a high-end, classic French bistro. The entertainment was spectacular and every day the Cruise Director and his team organized a variety of fun and interesting activities. Plus, for those looking for a little pampering, the Mandara Spa features over 50 special treatments. The ship also features a casino, a three-story go-cart racetrack, laser tag and a tidal wave waterslide. A variety of organized activities are available for children as well as adults.”
An experienced traveler herself, Curlee offers insights to enhance travel experiences for her clients. She specializes in ocean and river cruises, all-inclusive resorts, and land tours. In addition to individual trips for couples and families, Curlee also personally escorts 6 to 8 groups each year to destinations all over the world. 2023 guided tour destinations include Costa Rica in February, a motor coach trip to Washington, D.C. in late March, a land tour of the Holy Land in May, an Alaska land/cruise package in June, a land tour of Yellowstone and Mt. Rushmore in August, a land tour of the British Isles in September, a New England “leaf-peeper” cruise in October, and a “Christmas on the Danube” Viking river cruise in late November/early December. The 2024 schedule should be out in early 2023.