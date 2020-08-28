“Curlee out.”

It is official, Lane Curlee has left the building.
In a packed house at the Aug. 24 Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, Curlee served his final duties as outgoing mayor by overseeing the transition of the new administration but not without receiving praise for his work.
Before leading the invocation, Rev. Martin Nutter told Curlee it was an honor to serve under him and to work with him.
“It’s been a real privilege and the Lord’s reached his blessing to you for over three decades of worship,” Nutter said. “As the gavel is passed tonight to Mayor-Elect Ray Knowis, we pledge our support to the new mayor and alderman.”
Curlee thanked Nutter for his kind words.
Before starting the swearing in ceremony, Curlee took a moment to discuss an issue he had with his gavel. Curlee was presented with his own engraved gavel at the Aug. 10 meeting as a farewell gift and said it wasn’t working right.
“I was sitting in my lazy boy and I hit the gavel a couple times and I needed some help, you know, to fetch some coffee or tie my shoes, and nobody came to help,” Curlee joked. “I tried it again and it still hasn’t worked so apparently I don’t know what to do.”
He suggested that maybe a cowbell would be more efficient, his quip met with laughter from the audience.
Curlee made a little more serious transition and addressed the younger the generation about the peaceful transition taking place and said it was one of the things that makes America great.
“It’s just one of the things that makes Tullahoma and America so special; the transition that’s about to take place peacefully between one administration to another,” Curlee said.
He then thanked his family who were in attendance for his final meeting as mayor. His family included his brother Kevin and his wife, his son Rob and wife Katie, his daughter Rosalyn and her children, Meredith and Julie and his wife, Evelyn.
“I’ve described Evelyn as my wife, love and inspiration,” Curlee said. “I’m sure I don’t demonstrate it enough, but those three things are true.”
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks presented service awards to both Curlee and outgoing alderman Jerry Mathis.
Blanks presented the award to Mathis first and thanked him for serving the city of Tullahoma.
“Thank you for serving with integrity for the last 12 years and thank you again for your willingness to serve,” Blanks said.
Mathis was met with a standing ovation and then addressed Curlee and said he did an outstanding job and wished him well before saying it was his own time to go.
“It’s been a good time but it’s time for me to go,” Mathis said.
Before being presented with his service award, Curlee took a moment to recognize Jim Woodard for his years of support and friendship.
“I think everyone deserves a champion in their life and Jim Woodard is always been the champion for me,” Curlee said. “He’s been a mentor to me and a friend to me in times tough and good so Jim thank you.”
Dr. Blanks then asked Curlee to come to the podium to accept his service award for his years of service and to bid him farewell - from being elected to alderman in 1982 to serving eight years in the TN House District-47 to serving as mayor for the first time in 1993 and serving nine years before running again as alderman in 2004 and finally serving as mayor again in 2011.
“I can’t think of anyone in recent times who has served this city, county or state more than Lane,” Blanks proclaimed.
Blanks thanked Curlee’s family for letting Tullahoma have him for so long to serve the city. Blanks also praised Curlee’s work within the community, ranging from the greenway expansion, establishing a go green community and expanding Tullahoma’s retail footprint.
“He has been the CEO of Tullahoma, the Chief Encouragement Officer,” Blanks said.
Blanks finished up by saying Curlee served as the prime example of how to be a public servant and put his money where his mouth was by giving back. Blanks said he wants to grow up to be like Curlee.
“Lane, you will be missed but you won’t fade away like old soldier as McArthur said. I, along with the city of Tullahoma, thank you for your service.”
Curlee was met with a standing ovation when he received his award and thanked Dr. Blanks for his speech.
When the swearing in ceremony was finished and before Knowis took the seat as mayor, Curlee said he had only one last thing to say as he banged the gavel one last time.
“Curlee out.”
