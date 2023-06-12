A local woman has been given special recognition in her work to teach students the dangers of drug and violence.
L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence), a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence, presented the “Special Recognition Award” to Tabatha Curtis, a resident in Franklin County and statewide coordinator for the Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children. The award was announced at L.E.A.D.’s Eighth Annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was given to Curtis for her tremendous work to successfully grow the L.E.A.D. program throughout Tennessee.
“Tabatha’s award is well deserved, and we commend her on the outstanding job that she’s done working with counties in Tennessee to get more schools in the state to implement our program as part of their school curriculum,” said Nick DeMauro, CEO of L.E.A.D. “Tabatha’s dedication has allowed many more students in Tennessee to receive lessons on setting goals, managing their emotions and making good decisions, in addition to learning why steering clear of drugs and violence is vital. Additionally, she’s helped us continue to achieve our goal of strengthening police-community relationships.”
L.E.A.D. provides services “On the Street” and “In the Classroom” as it brings law enforcement and communities closer together. The “In the Classroom” program is taught by 3800 trained instructors in 41 states. L.E.A.D. has a proven effective, law enforcement-focused anti–drug, anti–violence curriculum for K-12 students in the U.S. The L.E.A.D. curriculum is taught over the course of a 10-week program to educate youth on how they can make smart decisions without the involvement of drugs or violence.