Tabatha Curtis

Tabatha Curtis

A local woman has been given special recognition in her work to teach students the dangers of drug and violence.

L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence), a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence, presented the “Special Recognition Award” to Tabatha Curtis, a resident in Franklin County and statewide coordinator for the Tennessee Alliance for Drug Endangered Children. The award was announced at L.E.A.D.’s Eighth Annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey. It was given to Curtis for her tremendous work to successfully grow the L.E.A.D. program throughout Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you