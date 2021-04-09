A crash on Highway 130 outside the Tullahoma city limits Wednesday, April 7, injured one woman and caused traffic delays for a few hours.
Crews from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, North Franklin County Volunteer Fire Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a wreck at the intersection of Highway 130 and Blackburn Lane in North Franklin County at approximately 1:18 Wednesday afternoon.
According to the preliminary report from THP, a 2018 Honda motorcycle operated by Elizabeth Pollock, 20, of Decherd, and a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van operated by Amy Shuey, 31, of Tullahoma, were both traveling north on the highway when Pollock attempted to pass Shuey. Shuey was attempting to turn left onto Blackburn Lane as Pollock was attempting to pass, causing Pollock to hit the Chrysler on the left side.
Shuey was reportedly wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Traffic from both directions was stopped on the highway was law enforcement crews arrived on the scene. Pollock was transported via A&E Medical Service ambulance to the North Franklin County Volunteer Fire Department, where a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter landed to transport her to a hospital for treatment.
No charges have been filed against Pollock, per the preliminary report.
Pollock’s condition was not released to The News by press time.