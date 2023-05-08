Manchester Coffee County Conference Center

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott expressed in a letter obtained by the Manchester Times (sister paper to The Tullahoma News) that he does not see evidence of criminal action in the dispute between a co-owner of property that houses a wedding venue building at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.

The letter comes after a Louisville, Tenn. developer Wayne Lance sued the city of Manchester and Coffee County over the venue being built without his consent on an acre of land that he shares ownership in.