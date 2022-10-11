Amacher hand.JPG

Alderman Jenna Amacher

 Caitlin Able photo

District Attorney General Craig Northcott came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Oct. 10 to request the resignation of Alderman Jenna Amacher, after receiving a complaint regarding her residency.

Northcott elaborated that a prior, similar allegation had been made in regards to her run for county commissioner in 2022.