District Attorney General Craig Northcott came before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Oct. 10 to request the resignation of Alderman Jenna Amacher, after receiving a complaint regarding her residency.
Northcott elaborated that a prior, similar allegation had been made in regards to her run for county commissioner in 2022.
“At that time, Ms. Amacher had a frivolous lawsuit filed against one of my assistant district attorneys, which I felt would be better that I get out of that for appearance’s sake so there was no appearance of impropriety on my part,” said Northcott. “However, Ms. Amacher, when requested by the court, was unable to bring any factual legal basis to support that lawsuit, and it was thus dismissed about two months ago. That conflict no longer exists, which means that I am now tasked with dealing with this new and separate complaint.”
By Northcott’s explanation, the new complaint that was filed with his office relates to the alleged fact that Amacher “has not been, by operation of law, an alderman since Feb. of 2021.”
Amacher attempted to object to Northcott’s presentation at that point, but Mayor Ray Knowis directed for Northcott to continue.
“Ms. Amacher was duly elected by the citizens and voters to take office in Aug. of 2020,” Northcott said. “At that time, she resided at a property in Tullahoma, in Coffee County, in Macon Manor. In Feb. of 2021, she sold that property for $330,000. At that point, she owned no other residence within the city limits of Tullahoma. In August of the same year, she purchased unimproved property for $270,000 on Ledford Mill Rd.”
Northcott explained that, while this property is within the limits of both the city of Tullahoma and Coffee County, there is no residence on the premises. He further stated that, according to her own admission and witness statements, Amacher has been residing at a property on Blue Creek Road which is in Franklin County and outside the city limits of Tullahoma for approximately 20 months.
Under the city charter, in order to run for either alderman or mayor of the city of Tullahoma, one must reside within the city limits. The city charter also indicates that an alderman and mayor must continue to reside in the city limits for the full term. Northcott stated that Amacher had resided at the property outside of the city limits for nearly 20 months of her initial three year term as alderman.
Amacher objected again, stating that Northcott had exceeded the time allotted for public comments and calling a point of order. Knowis declared she was out of order and allowed Northcott to finish his statement.
“It falls upon the district attorney general within the county of the city to bring action to remove a public official who is unrightfully holding office. What I am here today to ask is that Ms. Amacher do what is required of her and step down. Every vote can be called into question for every item that you continue to take action on. That is not best for this city. It is not best for you. It is not best for anyone for that to continue to happen.”
Northcott offered Amacher one business day to take that action and step down, otherwise he would take the appropriate action to have her removed by court order.
“I do not wish that,” he said. “Proverbs 29 says, ‘A wise man does not argue with a fool, because the fool only rages and laughs, and there is no quiet but controversy.’ I want peace. I don’t want controversy. I am here asking and hoping that there are two wise people in this and that we can simply do what is right and move forward.”
Amacher was granted time to respond, and she refuted the claim that she does not reside within the city limits of Tullahoma. She claimed that she is a city resident “for all intents and purposes” by Tennessee Code annotated 2-2-122, Principles for the Determination of Residence and the Factors Involved.
The cited code, Section 2-2-122, says that a person does not lose residency with the definite intent to return even if one or more years pass at that temporary location. One can move into a temporary residency to build a house, but that new structure would have to be within the city or county an elected official intends to represent.
Amacher went on to say that the property she purchased has been improved, to include the construction of two barns and the inclusion of a travel trailer.
“I know what you’re about to say,” she said, directed at Northcott. “A travel trailer is not a legal residence in the city of Tullahoma, based on our code; except for the fact that that 20 acres is zoned agricultural.”
Amacher then quoted Tennessee Code Section 6-54-126, saying that a municipality cannot interfere with agricultural property. She went on to say that the purpose of agricultural land can include residency.
“I have a travel trailer. I have a residence. My driver’s license says Ledford Mill Rd,” she said. “I am a resident, so I suggest you go ahead and file whatever it is you need to file.”
Knowis called for a recess at that point and retired with the city attorney to confer.