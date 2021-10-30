Families looking to find a place to have fun and create memories with their families can stop by at Daily Fun Spot.
Daily Fun Spot is a family fun center that is located at 200 Ledford Mill Road where the Skate Eskape skating rink used to be. The amusement center had its grand opening on Oct. 1 and held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening the day before which was provided by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Daily Fun Spot co-owner Paul Porter said the reason he and his wife Caitlyn Porter along with Patti Porter and Nina Daily, created and opened Daily Fun Spot was to give the community a local place to have celebrations and birthday parties instead of driving an hour to a place to have parties with their children.
The idea of Daily Fun Spot was when he and his wife were chatting with their friends about how they wished there was a local place in Tullahoma for children to have fun and create memories.
“Growing up here, I never really had a lot of stuff to do, other than the Fun Tunnel and the Bounce Barn,” Mr. Porter revealed.
Porter said the process to purchase the old skating ring took about two months and didn’t close until Sept. 1. That gave them exactly 30 days to get everything ready for opening day. All of this while Porter serves in the Tennessee State Guard, coaches little league and worked at Jack Daniels’ temp agency.
“Everything in the building was done in the last 30 days,” Porter said. “It’s been a long 30 days.”
Daily Fun Spot has many bounce houses, arcade games, laser tag, concessions, a toddler town and roller skating on Friday and Saturday nights. Porter said each week they will try to have a theme for the skate nights.
General admission per person is $12.50 for unlimited jumping and $8 for unlimited play in the toddler town. Daily Fun Spot also has birthday packages available as well which includes basic, extreme, advanced and private party. Information and pricing of the party packages can be found on Daily Fun Spot’s website at www.dailyfunspot.com. For laser tag, up to eight people can play and are provided head and chest targets with instructional and equipment video prior to play. A single game per person costs $8 and double game per person is $15.
Business hours for Daily Fun Spot noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, noon - 5 p.m. and 7 – 11 p.m. on Friday with the time in between and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 – 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The reason for the two separate times on Friday and Saturday is for the facility to prepare the skating rink for skating night.
For more, contact Daily Fun Spot at dailyfunspot@gmail.com or call 931-222-4477.