Franklin State Forest
Photo provided

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is amending and extending the temporary restrictions of Franklin State Forest located in Franklin and Marion Counties. Public motorized vehicle use will continue to be prohibited while non-motorized traffic, such as hiking, horseback riding, and mechanical bicycles will be allowed through January 4, 2024.

“Damage from motorized vehicles, especially in non-designated areas, is extensive at Franklin State Forest,” State Forester David Arnold said. “We have been assessing conditions since March and have determined significant impact to erosion control, water quality, forest health, and other forms of recreation. This extension of some restrictions will provide our forest staff time to make repairs and consider future use on all forest roads and trails to adequately protect, conserve, and enhance this public forest for future generations.”