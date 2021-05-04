The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered at a cemetery on Highway 41A this past week to commemorate the historic life of Dorethea Turley Shofner Euless, one of Bedford County’s first settlers.
The Shofner Lutheran Cemetery is midway between Tullahoma and Shelbyville. One of the markers in the cemetery identifies Dorthea Turley Shofner Euless, born in 1783, died in 1871 and living most of her life near the cemetery in the Thompson Creek area.
DAR is commemorating her heritage as a daughter of George Martin Shofner, a Revolutionary War soldier who fought in North Carolina before he moved his family to Bedford County.
The dedication unveiling a new bronze marker for the Euless gravestone was attended by her heirs, the Tullahoma Chapter of DAR, and members of other chapters. Notable guests speaking at the dedication were Emily Robinson, state DAR First Vice Regent (Cumberland Chapter), Col. Jeffery Johnson, USMC (Ret), and Mary Anne Scott, the great-great-great-granddaughter of Euless.
Scott told the group about Euless, her father George Martin Shofner, and other relatives.
Shofner is also buried in this cemetery. His grave was memorialized by DAR in 1942. In 1961 a large monument for him was placed in front of the cemetery’s chapel. Emily Thoma, Regent of the Tullahoma DAR, led the dedication. Susan Harris was the Chaplain.