A Tullahoma man faces attempted murder charges for cutting his wife’s throat in an incident that was reportedly captured by their vehicle’s dash cam.
The suspect, Christopher Harrison Bates, 44, is charged with attempted murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. The attempted murder charge could cost Bates up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted on the count.
The incident that led to his charges reportedly happened while the couple were traveling together in a vehicle. Police were called to the hospital and were first told by the victim that the severe throat laceration she had suffered happened because she was leaning against a knife in the moving vehicle. However, further investigation revealed it was allegedly her husband who caused the injuries.
“The event was captured on dash cam video,” the warrant against the husband claims.
Investigations maintain the couple were arguing as they traveled down a remote gravel road and that Bates held a knife on the victim.
“The subject (Mr. Bates) then pushed the knife into the victim’s throat, cutting her deeply – twice,” the warrant reads.
The suspect was placed under a $700,000 bond.