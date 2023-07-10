The Town of Estill Springs will celebrate its 75th anniversary of incorporation on July 29 with a big day of fun for the entire family.
The celebration will kick off with an open-house reception at 10 a.m. at the Young Moore Community Center located on Eastbrook Road in Estill Springs. A video of Estill Springs then and now will be shown along with other photos and historical items on display.
The reception is open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to come out and renew friendships and memories of days gone by.
The oldest church in the town, Estill Springs Baptist Church, in the valley at Taylor Creek, built in 1903, will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will also be a great opportunity to view the cool creek that made Estill Springs famous and take a stroll along the path at the Taylor Creek Greenway.
A parade is planned to start at 12:30 p.m. from the First Baptist Church parking lot all the way to the city park where a time capsule that was buried at the 50th celebration will be opened at 2 p.m.
Other fun afternoon activities at the park will include food trucks, craft vendors, music and inflatables and games for the children.
A fireworks display at dark will close out the day of celebration, so be sure to bring lawn chairs and celebrate with Estill Springs.
For more information about the celebration, call Tina at Estill Springs City Hall at 931-649-5188.
Fun facts about Estill Springs
In the 75 years of incorporation, the city has shown great strides in growth.
The population has grown from 305 in 1948 to approximately 2,200 in 2023.
The first Estill Springs Fire Department consisted of a fire chief and volunteers who pulled a trailer behind their personal car loaded with garden hoses. After the installation of fire hydrants in 1951, the first fire truck was purchased.
The first Estill Springs City Council met at a barbershop owned by Lindsey Armstrong. Today, the city council meets in a city-owned board room adjacent to the police station.
The first street in Estill Springs was dirt while today the city has a four-lane highway with a center turn lane — just some of the progressive developments over the past seven decades.
For more history about Estill Springs, be sure to attend the open house at the community center and stay for a full day of fun.