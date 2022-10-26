governor star awards logo

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are being accepted but the deadline for submission is fast approaching. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers in Tennessee who strive to improve their communities through service.

“Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,” said Lamar Wilkie, the program’s coordinator for Coffee County. “It takes our focus away from self and opens doors of opportunity that we never knew existed.”