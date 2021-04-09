Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.