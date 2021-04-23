Anyone who knows of a woman deserving of a nomination for this year’s round of Women Impacting the Community recognition has until May 5 to nominate them.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for women in the categories of Business, Education, Community Service and Lifetime Achievement for the 2021 Women Impacting the Community luncheon. Each year, the luncheon recognizes women who have made significant impacts in those four areas.
Now in its seventh year, the annual recognition sees dozens of Tullahoma women nominated for their work in the community. This year’s keynote speaker will be Col. Beverly Lee (USAF-Retired). The event is scheduled to take place at noon Tuesday, May 18, at Lakewood Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $25 per person. Seating at this year’s luncheon is limited, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ley event sponsors are Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital and SmartBank. Awards are again provided by Woodard’s Diamonds and Design.
Nomination forms and ticket reservations are currently available on the chamber’s website, www.tullahoma.org.