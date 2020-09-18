Coffee County remains in the top 10 for county responses to the 2020 Census, according to U.S. Census data.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 15, Coffee County was eighth in the state for its 2020 Census response, with a 70.8% response. The county comes after Williamson, Wilson, Loudon, Sumner, Fayette, Blount and Knox counties for self-response rates.
Coming in 20th is Moore County, with a 68.4% response rate, followed closely by Franklin County in 24th with 67.3%.
In the county, Tullahoma has a slightly higher response rate than Manchester, with a 71% response rate compared to Manchester’s 70.4%. Tullahoma’s self-response rate is tied with Surgoinsville for 58th in the state. Manchester comes in 67th.
Both the municipal and county rates exceed the state self-response rate of 65.2%. According to Census data, an additional 28.8% of households were enumerated in person through a Census taker, bringing the state’s total enumerated percentage to 94%.
Just over a week remains for households across the nation to be counted for this year’s census. The deadline to respond, either by internet, phone or mail, is Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Answering the census is important not only on a federal level but also the local community level.
According to the 2020 Census website, the once-a-decade count determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is used for redistricting purposes. Depending on how populations grow or shrink in certain areas, electoral district lines will be redrawn after the count is completed.
The Census also determines federal funds are allocated to myriad programs, including Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Census results also affect planning and funding for infrastructure, including programs for highway planning and construction, Section 8 housing, federal transit, community development and rural water and waste disposal systems, according to 2020census.gov.
If you have not yet filled out your 2020 Census form or need more information on how to respond to the Census, visit my2020census.gov.