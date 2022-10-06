Tennessee voters that wish to participate in the upcoming Nov. state and federal general election must register to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11.
"The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "With our convenient online voter registration system, it's never been easier for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration."
Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.
Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's database.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 11.
Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.
The ballot includes the vote for Tennessee governor. Candidates include: Bill Lee, incumbent and Republican Party nominee; Jason Brantley Martin, Democratic Party nominee; Constance M. Every, independent; John Gentry, independent; Basil Marceaux, independent; Charles Van Morgan, independent; Alfred O’Neil, independent; Deborah Rouse, independent; Michael E. Scantland, independent; and Rick Tyler, independent.
In state and federal offices, the ballot includes candidates for the United States House of Representatives for District 4: Scott DesJarlais, incumbent and Republican party nominee; Wayne Steele, Democratic party nominee; Clyde Benson, independent; Tharon Chandler, independent; David Leighton Jones, independent; Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer, independent; and Mike Winton, independent.
The Tennessee House of Representatives for District 47 is also on the ballot, with candidates Rush Bricken, the incumbent and Republican Party nominee, and Veronica Owens, independent, listed.
No candidate qualified for the Coffee County Road Commissioner seat in District 4, which is currently in an unexpired term.
Additionally, the ballot includes a vote for an amendment to the Tennessee State Constitution, which would make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Another amendment on the ballot includes language that would allow the Speaker of the State Senate to discharge the power of the office of governor in the case that the governor is unable to do so, as approved by written, signed declaration to the Secretary of State, Speaker of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives from the governor. In the absence of the Speaker of the State Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives would discharge the power of the office.
The third amendment on the ballot suggests a change to the current language of Article I, Section 33 of the state constitution, which prohibits slavery, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of a crime. The rewording would be: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
The last amendment on the ballot would delete Article IX, Section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The Secretary of State and county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.