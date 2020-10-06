Three Tullahoma school parking lots are scheduled to be resealed during the current school year, according to the school board.
Dr. Catherine Stephens said Robert E. Lee, Jack T. Farrar and Bel-Aire Elementary schools will all need their parking lots resealed, per the assessment of Seal Rite Inc., a local sealcoating company.
Stephens said Seal Rite assessed the parking areas of all seven school buildings, marking Lee, Farrar and Bel-Aire as the ones most in need. Those assessments included resealing and remarking lines, arrows and other symbols, according to a memo on the subject.
Seal Rite also gave an estimate for the costs associated with the resealing jobs needed at the three buildings.
According to a memo on the subject, Bel-Aire’s parking lot will be the least expensive to reseal, with a total cost of $14,858.25. Lee’s resealing is estimated at $17,985.60, with Farrar’s price tag coming in the highest at $26,415.95.
According to Stephens, the reason the Farrar estimate came in so high is likely due to “the amount of square footage and the current condition of the pavement.”
Funds for the resealing are included in the current year budget, Stephens told the board.
Current maintenance for the parking lots includes joint and crack sealant, two coat sealing applications, line striping and arrow and handicap markings.
“Seal Rite provides a one-year warranty on materials and workmanship,” the memo on the subject states.
The other school buildings will also require maintenance and resealing in future years, Stephens said.
In an email to The News, Stephens said East Lincoln Elementary School and East Middle School are set to be sealed in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, followed by Tullahoma High School in 2022-2023 and West Middle School in 2023-2024.
Currently the district does not have a set timeline for the work on the Lee, Farrar and Bel-Aire parking lots to begin, as Seal Rite is currently working on another large project in a neighboring city.
“Once they are close to completion on this other project, they will better know their schedule and when they could begin our projects,” Stephens said in the email.
Weather will also play a major role in when Seal Rite can begin the work on the Tullahoma parking lots, as the company has a minimum temperature for applying the sealant.
The work would likely be scheduled to take place for a long weekend or during a school break, Stephens said, “so as not to interfere with school traffic and staff parking.”