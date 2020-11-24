Local children needing a local “postal” connection to the North Pole need look no further than Rodney’s Body Shop.
The auto body shop will have its specially decorated truck ready for children to drop off their letters to Santa outside the Downtown Avenues from Friday, Nov. 27, to Sunday, Nov. 29.
According to owner Rodney Hall, he has been serving as the special delivery truck for letters to Kris Kringle for the last six years.
“We started in 2014,” he told The News.
At that time, a Northgate Mall employee was looking for a sponsor for a special Christmas event at the mall and reached out to Hall. She mentioned to Hall that one of the events at the mall was a special letter-writing session for children to send their Christmas wishes to “the man with the bag.” Hall thought about adding a special mailbox to the back of his large box truck, and the rest was history.
The truck can usually be seen around the local area during the holiday season. Hall said he frequently parks the truck at the Zaxby’s of both Tullahoma and Manchester, as well as a number of local area schools.
“It’s a cool little thing,” he said of the mailbox. “A lot of kids have fun dropping their letters off in the truck.”
‘Christmas in Candyland’
The Rodney’s Body Shop mailbox truck is not the only thing locals and visitors can look forward to during the weekend. The city is partnering with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce to host a special kickoff for “Christmas in Candyland,” harkening to the theme of this year’s Christmas parade.
During the Black Friday weekend, downtown Tullahoma will have a number of festive fun events planned, including a special visit from Santa on the vintage Tullahoma fire truck.
According to Downtown Avenues owner Christy Amacher, she came up with the idea to try to create a little normalcy during an unusual time.
“I’ve noticed with my own kids, they keep talking about their lives being so disrupted,” she told The News. “You don’t realize that tradition and routine is so important, so I’m just trying to keep that going for this year and trying to do it in a safe way and have the kids be able to experience it.”
As a small business owner, Amacher also wanted to give her business and the businesses of her downtown neighbors a chance to really capitalize on this year’s Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping holidays.
“Several weeks ago I heard that Walmart wasn’t going to be open for Black Friday, and I just thought it’d be a good opportunity for small businesses to jump back on the Black Friday bandwagon and bring people downtown,” she said.
While Amacher acknowledged the difficulty of having people in large spaces due to the pandemic, she also believes the community can put together a safe, socially distant Black Friday weekend shopping experience for people.
Her own businesses are not without changes, she added.
“I have Santa in Downtown Avenues every year, and this year we’re not going to have a sit-down Santa,” she said.
Rather, she contacted city leaders to see if there would be a way to have a more socially-distanced photo opportunity for area children.
“I thought we could have Santa come in on the old fire truck and do a social distancing photo op with him and the kids standing below,” she said.
She also hopes more families will take some time this Thanksgiving to write an old-fashioned letter to Santa with their children, getting back to more customary traditions. Once families have crafted their letters, Amacher said she encourages all of them to bring their letters to the Downtown Avenues and drop them off in the special mailbox on the back of the Rodney’s Body Shop truck.
Santa is due to arrive in Tullahoma on the vintage fire truck at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Downtown Avenues.