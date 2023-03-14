Interim Decherd City Administrator Eric Bradford has resigned from the position, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen is calling on the Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service to fill the vacancy.
Bradford, who stepped down on Feb. 27, will continue in his role as the Water Department superintendent. He had been serving as the interim city administrator in the place of Rex Clark, who had been fired from the position in June 2022.
Mayor Mary Nell Hess said MTAS will conduct a search for a city administrator, and she is optimistic the role will be filled by June.
Hess said that she will be taking over the duties Bradford had been doing as city administrator in an interim capacity.
“I’m certainly not a city administrator, and I don’t have the background, but we can get by for a few months until we fill the position,” she said.
Hess said Bradford was pulling double duty, and being the Water Department’s superintendent is demanding enough without adding on the city-administrator responsibilities.
In other Decherd government news, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved the first reading of an ordinance to move its regular monthly meeting date from the second Monday of each month to the first Tuesday.
The meeting time will remain at 7 p.m.
The board agreed to make the change to accommodate a request by Alderman Justin Stubblefield who has been attending evening college classes, and the Monday time frame conflicted with his law-school schedule.
The second reading took place at the board’s meeting on Monday.