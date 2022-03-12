Decherd city employees will be getting an additional $4,160 in pay after the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved to provide the money through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 proceeds.
The city is receiving $351,783 from the federal government from the ARPA program. The money is coming from a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress last year to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing recession.
The board approved the funding 3-1 with Aldermen Richard Gulley, Justin Stubblefield and Jimmy Wayne Sanders in favor while Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess was in opposition.
Hess said the city has other pressing issues it needs to pay for, and approving the pay hike is a lesser priority.
“There are other things we need to look at before we start passing out money,” she said.
The board approved to pay 32 employees still working for the city $2 per hour for the time they worked during 40-hour weeks from March 2020 to March 2021.
City Administrator Rex Clark said the total will come to $134,800, to be taken from the $351,783, leaving $216,983 that can go toward other projects.
Stubblefield said the city’s employees were dedicatedly working at a time during the pandemic when those in other professions opted not to work. He said the city’s employees “could have just as easily stayed at home.”
However, Hess said the pandemic funding could go toward other areas that “could go to people in our town who really need it.”
She said that the employees eligible for the additional $2-per-hour appropriation already had their regular jobs and were compensated for their work.
“At least (they) have a job. What about people without jobs?” she said.