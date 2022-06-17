After delaying an attempt to fire City Administrator Rex Clark since early April, the Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen carried through Monday with a 3-2 vote to oust him from office.
Voting in favor of Clark’s removal were Aldermen Mary Nell Hess and Justin Stubblefield and Mayor Michael Gillespie. Aldermen Richard Gulley and Jimmy Wayne Sanders voted against firing Clark.
Stubblefield, who made the motion to remove Clark, said the city administrator hasn’t been doing his job and cited a recent audit that he deemed Clark had not informed the board about its findings.
Stubblefield said he has been getting more information about city government operations from residents on the street instead of from Clark at City Hall.
Clark said he followed protocol with the audit, but it hasn’t been completed.
Stubblefield referred to a draft that he said Clark was supposed to have the city respond to, but auditors had said cooperation from the city’s end was lacking.
Stubblefield said Clark had to be asked three times by the auditors for information, which isn’t acceptable.
Clark said he had cooperated with the auditors.
Stubblefield then said: “Either you’re lying or they’re lying.”
Stubblefield said the circumstances reveal a pattern that Clark hasn’t been properly doing his job.
Clark said he’s done his job acceptably for five years.
Stubblefield said Clark was working when a former city leader had stolen $25,000 from city government.
Gillespie cautioned Stubblefield to move away from that subject.
Stubblefield said the board had shied away from voting on firing Clark because of a looming legal threat.
Questions surfaced about the termination intent being on the regular agenda, and City Attorney Jerre Hood was asked whether there would be a legal problem if the board voted to fire Clark when the intent was listed as an administrative issue.
Hood said, in his opinion, the issue should be a regular agenda item.
Stubblefield said every time he asked that the issue be put on the agenda, Clark had put it under the aldermen’s communications heading so the board would not officially act on it.
The board had considered removing Clark at an April 6 special meeting with the same members casting a 3-2 vote for removal.
However, the board rescinded its vote on legal grounds and agreed to consider the issue later.
Gulley had expressed confusion on why the April 6 meeting was called. He said the agenda said “administrative issues” and “legal issues” but said nothing about considering to oust Clark.
Hood had said that the board could run into an “administrative” problem if it let the removal vote stand without having the Clark-firing issue listed as an agenda item.
The board then agreed to rescind the vote, and Stubblefield had said the board could consider it at the next meeting which was to be on April 11.
However, a quorum could not be established, and the board did not meet again until May 9.
Gillespie said after the May 9 meeting that it was not determined when a second special meeting to consider Clark’s employment would be held, and no action was taken until Monday.
Stubblefield said he was tired of continuing to delay the issue and was going to stand firm, despite board members having expressed concern about a legal issue subsequently developing.
“We’re probably going to get sued anyway,” Stubblefield said before the board voted.
When the board met on April 6, Hess had said that she has only been in office since September 2021 and has witnessed a city “run by the seat-of-the-pants theory of management.”
She had said Decherd has no plan in place for what it wants accomplished.
“Issues are only addressed when they get to a crisis stage,” she said. “Crisis management leads to groupthink where everyone is trying to keep their job. Job security becomes the priority, whereas the safety and well-being of the citizens are minimized.
“Crisis management means that citizens come to board members when their problems are not addressed at City Hall.”
Hess said a strong, professional leader is needed to outline to department heads what the expectations are and how they can be accomplished.
“The next choice for this position should embody the education and experience to begin to move this town forward on a more positive note,” she said.
Stubblefield said at the April 6 meeting that he’s also had problems with how Clark has handled issues. The 28-year-old Stubblefield had said Decherd is worse than it was when he was a child.
Gulley had said the city is more financially sound than it ever has been, and homes are being built, indicating Decherd is moving forward in a positive way.
He had said that although Hess and Stubblefield had mentioned they’ve had problems with Clark, they didn’t provide any details that would justify his removal.
“We’ve heard nothing specific,” Gulley had said. “I can’t solve a problem if you don’t put a problem in front of me.”
Stubblefield referred to an instance where he said it took a business owner five different trips to City Hall just to get a beer license. He added that he believes Clark didn’t handle the situation properly and has a track record with similar results regarding other issues he’s handled.
Gulley had said he knew nothing about the beer-license issue.
“You need to speak to that issue when it occurs,” he said, adding that the board needed to know about it and other issues where there are problems so action can be taken to correct them.