A controversy over beer being consumed at a Decherd Recreation Committee meeting, placing Mayor Michael Gillespie at odds with several aldermen, was resolved Monday amid an agreement to work better together to promote the city’s best interests.
Gillespie had come under fire for bringing beer on March 30 when the committee was at the Norris Cope Jr. Annex Building. The outcome prompted Vice Mayor Richard Gulley and Alderwoman Pam Arnold to pursue punitive action against Gillespie on grounds that he violated city policy.
Gillespie said he didn’t know he had done anything wrong because the event wasn’t a regular meeting and was a light-hearted gathering that had been set to prepare eggs and prizes for the city’s annual Easter egg hunt on April 3
Gillespie said he put the empty bottles in the trash rather than take them with him.
Firefighters found the bottles, and the circumstances were reported to City Administrator Rex Clark to ensure that they would not be wrongfully blamed for consuming beer on the premises while they were on duty.
Public Safety Director Ross Peterson said the Annex Building garbage cans have holes cut in them to allow them to be able to drain if they are left outside in the rain. He added that no one would have known that unless they had been told about it.
Peterson said that if the trash containers would have been fully sealed, no one probably would have noticed leakage on the floor from the beer remnants.
“It never would have come to this,” Peterson said, referring to the controversy.
Gulley said he just wished Gillespie would have just taken the beer containers with him, and nothing would have happened.
“That makes two of us,” Gillespie replied, adding that he would never bring beer to a city function again.
Gulley, Arnold and Alderman Jimmy Wayne Sanders said they took offense to how Gillespie had referred to them as “idiots” in a previous Herald Chronicle story.
Gillespie said he was responding to where Gulley had made a statement that Gillespie should have known not to allow beer at the gathering.
“Anybody with half a brain should know better,” Gulley had said.
Gulley said Monday that he wasn’t specifically referring to Gillespie.
“I didn’t call you out by name,” he said to Gillespie.
However, several in an audience of about 25 said the generalization inferred Gulley was making the statement about Gillespie.
Gulley and Arnold said they wanted Gillespie to pay a fine for violating a city ethics policy about improper statements. Gulley added he wanted a public apology from Gillespie, and if he got one, he would be satisfied.
“I do apologize for that. I do,” Gillespie said.
Someone in the audience said that if Gillespie should have to pay a fine, it should go toward something that promotes Decherd in a positive way.
Gulley said if Gillespie did that, he would match whatever amount the mayor put forward.
Audience members said Decherd has had a continual negative pattern portrayed through its city leaders not working together, compounded by infighting.
They said some board members have not supported the city’s business climate, and Gillespie and Alderwoman Tammy Holt were the only board members who have visited their businesses.
Gulley and Gillespie talked after the meeting had adjourned and agreed to take a more positive approach toward handling city issues and promoting the city’s best interests.
The board also revised an ordinance that clearly spells out that alcohol consumption is prohibited in any city buildings and also approved that such violations will now be a Class C misdemeanor.
Peterson said a Class C misdemeanor is subject to a nominal fine.