An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a homicide over the weekend has resulted in the arrest of a Decherd man.
On July 4th, at the request of 12th District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, TBI Special Agents began investigating a fatal shooting in Decherd.
Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Decherd Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on West Main Street. Gary Lamb, 60, had been shot multiple times and died from his injuries. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Henry Green as the individual responsible for the homicide.
The following day, on July 5, Henry Brown Green, Jr., 67, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder.
The bond for Henry B. Green Jr., 701 W. Main St., Decherd, is set at $2 million, and he is to appear in Franklin County General Sessions Court at 8 a.m. on Aug. 13.