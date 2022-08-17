Decherd Mayor Michael Gillespie resigned Friday morning amid allegations of misuse of authority.
Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess will act as Decherd’s interim mayor.
Gillespie has stepped down just days after the scheduled Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting Monday night where allegations were made against Gillespie stating that he has misused his authority including authorizing $70 thousand to purchase a City vehicle without board approval, according to Alderman Justin Stubblefield.
“As you are acting as interim city administrator, you are also city mayor and there are rules to follow,” Stubblefield said.
As the meeting came to a close and Gillespie initiated alderman communication, Hess brought up the issue of local business owner Sonny Elliott not receiving a refund from the city from a security deposit for an event that did not occur.
“I don’t agree with the persecution of any citizen, but I still want to know why Mr. Elliott has not been given his $150 deposit back.” Hess said.
During the meeting Monday, Elliott claimed he had not requested a refund but would make that request if the Recreation Committee has approved the event.
Elliot stated, “I think you have selected me for whatever game you’re playing.”
Tensions have been high with Elliott and City since early March when Winchester Attorney Amanda Powers, who is representing Elliott, appeared before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the board’s meeting on March 14 to discuss the issue. Gillespie was not present at the meeting.
Powers had said that the alleged harassment stemmed from a mural that Elliott put on the sidewalk in front of his business, a restaurant named Sonny’s on Main Street.
Elliott was seeking the resignation of Gillespie and $175,000 in damages, according to the discussion at the meeting in March.
Powers had referred to letters that she had sent to Decherd’s aldermen, then-City Administrator Rex Clark and City Attorney Jerre Hood asking for an investigation to be conducted into the allegations.
“I’m here today to collect the evidence and maybe the results of everybody’s investigation,” she said.
Hess said that she was advised by her attorney that any investigation into the matter would have to be handled by Hood. Hood was also not present at the meeting.
Alderman Richard Gulley had said that the board was not prepared to settle on the terms being offered by Powers and Elliott. Powers said that Elliott has been confronted by city department heads multiple times over the mural.
“(Gillespie) went to great lengths to harass my client, intimidate my client,” Powers alleged. “I am here on behalf of my client because I’m calling on this board to do something about what’s happening in the city of Decherd. This is not an isolated incident.”
Powers went on to say that she conducted her own investigation with the results allegedly indicating that other business owners had endured similar harassment.
“People that live in minority communities have been harassed and intimidated for exercising their First Amendment rights,” she said. “I’m here to ensure that the law is being implemented adequately. I’m here on behalf of now all the city of Decherd’s residents, not just Sonny Elliott.”
Powers added that the situation could produce a class-action lawsuit against the city, and she said she expects indictments and resignations to follow.
Alderman Justin Stubblefield had asked if Powers was implicating the board in the complaint or if it was solely about the mayor.
Powers clarified that her complaint is primarily targeted toward Gillespie and the department heads involved in the alleged harassment.
Hess had said that the board will have Hood look into the situation. Elliott spoke after Powers’ time at the podium was done and said that he would like to have a meeting with his attorney, the board, Hood and Gillespie to discuss the matter.
Gulley had agreed that the meeting should happen, but he said it should be held in private. Hess had said that the board should wait to move forward with anything until they consult with Hood.