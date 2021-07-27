Decherd City Attorney Jerre Hood has confirmed that Decherd Police Chief Ross Peterson has tendered his resignation following a series of allegations against the police chief.
Hood said Friday evening that Peterson will stay on until Aug. 3 and aid Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Griffin in filling the position.
However. Mayor Michael Gillespie said there was some confusion in the resignation terms. He added that City Administrator Rex Clark said Peterson turned in his badge and Police Department-issued handgun and is no longer officially working for the city.
Gillespie said Peterson will be receiving any vacation and sick-leave time due to him.
Hood said Peterson said in his resignation letter that stepping down, under the current circumstances, would be a benefit to the city, and it was done for his own health and peace of mind.
Peterson has been under scrutiny for circumstances stemming from when an off-duty officer was charged with aggravated assault in a road-rage case in Murfreesboro and from a sexual-harassment complaint filed by Sgt. Bruce Elliott that includes 38 current and former Decherd employees as witnesses which was filed against Peterson and wife Michelle Peterson, a Water Department clerk, on grounds there was “blatant and repeated sexual harassment” while on the job.
Peterson had said the conditions he is facing stem from a political attack with an upcoming Decherd municipal election next month and a county election next year.
Hood said the focus of the allegations was to get Peterson to step down, and he doubts the complaints against the police chief will be investigated further.
“The whole focus of this is to get him to resign,” Hood said, adding of the outcome. “I think everything will quietly go away. It will probably be, as they say, a moot issue.”