A 62-year-old Hillsboro man remains in Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond after being arrested Sunday in Decherd, suspected of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The man has been identified as James Stephens, and he has been charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Decherd Police Department. He is to appear in General Sessions Court on July 10.
The press release said officers received a call about a possible burglary in progress at 1005 W. Main St.
Officers Patrick Chambers, Dustin Cook and drug dog Freyja responded to the residence and found the front and rear doors open, the press release said, adding that a man was found to be inside the residence.
Cook detained him and noticed he possessed a knife, the press release said, adding that Chambers noticed a bulge in the man’s pocket and asked what was in there.
The man stated he did not know, the press release said.
Officers then conducted a safety pat down of the man and retrieved an unknown object from his pocket, the press release said. It was found to be a white container with a large amount of a blue substance that appeared to be pure fentanyl in one baggie and a small amount of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine in a smaller baggie, the press release added.
Cook and Chambers conducted a sweep of the area the man was in and located a small .25-caliber pistol, the press release said
Officers weighed the suspected fentanyl and found it to be almost 7 grams, the press release said, adding that the suspected methamphetamine was found to weigh 0.6 grams.