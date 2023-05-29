2A - fentanyl.jpg

Decherd police confiscated suspected fentanyl, left photo, and methamphetamine, right photo, from a man on Sunday during a burglary-in-progress call.

 Photo provided

A 62-year-old Hillsboro man remains in Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond after being arrested Sunday in Decherd, suspected of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The man has been identified as James Stephens, and he has been charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Decherd Police Department. He is to appear in General Sessions Court on July 10.

