Police Chief Ross Peterson said Decherd did not have the go-ahead from Mathew Ward to do a thorough background check from previous employers, but the former police officer had signed a notarized release-from-liability form that authorized the action.
Ward, 31, of Cason Lane in Murfreesboro, was charged after an investigation of a June 13 road-rage case starting on Interstate 24, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Cpl. William Travis, who was the arresting officer.
Decherd City Administrator Rex Clark confirmed Ward was immediately suspended from his duties without pay, and Ward subsequently resigned.
The investigation showed Ward observed Ilya Kovalchuk from the city of Franklin speeding on I-24.
The officer displayed his Decherd Police badge and signaled for Kovalchuk to slow down, Travis reported. They exchanged words.
Ward pursued Kovalchuk to Medical Center Parkway at Silohill Lane where both men exited their vehicles.
“Ward drew his Decherd-issued handgun and pointed it at Mr. Kovalchuk while ordering him to lay on the ground,” Travis reported.
Travis and Detective Joe Duncan investigated the case, resulting in Ward’s arrest.
Ward was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and released on a $5,000 bond. A hearing is set for Oct. 27 in General Sessions Court.
Kovalchuk told the Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday that he questions how Ward was allowed to be on the Decherd police force, and his actions clearly indicate he was unfit to be a police officer.
Questions were brought up about how Ward was hired in the first place.
Kovalchuk then questioned what kind of background checks had been done that might indicate Ward could have problems.
Peterson was quoted in a Nashville News Channel 5 interview as saying the staff was allowed to ask only two questions and had no further go-ahead to extend beyond that.
“There was no form filled out where we get it notarized or we could ask questions, anything different from ‘did you work here and would you rehire that person,’ and since he’s not actually got an extensive work history in law enforcement, we didn’t do that,” Peterson said. “That’s my answer.”
However, Ward did sign the release-from-liability form that contradicts Peterson’s statement.
The form that would have been submitted to previous employers says:
“I respectfully request and authorize you to furnish the Decherd Police Department with any and all information that you have concerning me, my employment record, school and academic record (to include disciplinary action), reputation, financial and credit status, criminal record, and my traffic record.
“Such information will include, but not be limited to, hospital, medical, physical, mental, military, police and court records, police reports, background investigative material and reports.
“This information is to assist the Decherd Police Department in determining my qualifications and fitness for the position I am seeking. I hereby release you, your organization, or others from any liability or damage which may result from furnishing the information requested.”
The form is signed by Mathew Drake Ward and notarized by Constance King.
Peterson told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday that Ward’s track record in police-academy training made him seem fit for duty.
Peterson said he had directed a staff member to check into Ward’s background.
However, Decherd Sgt. Investigator Greg King, no relation to Constance King, said later that some answers to questions he directed at Ward in the hiring process were unsatisfactorily answered.
Greg King said he deemed the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, where Ward was recently employed, should have been called, but Peterson directed him not to bother with it.
“He told me not to worry about calling,” Greg King said.
Greg King then referred to Peterson’s explanation about the situation to the board.
“I felt it sounded like I didn’t do my job,” Greg King said. “But I didn’t do my job because I was told not to. … I should have been allowed to make the call. Law enforcement doesn’t need any more self-inflicted wounds.”
Greg King said that when he was interviewing Ward, the candidate stumbled on why he had only worked four months at a previous job.
He said Ward had said his girlfriend had found a job in Middle Tennessee, and he wanted to move to where she was living.
Greg King said Peterson intervened in the questioning by saying: “So there was this old girl,” and Peterson moved on to another question.
Greg King said he asked Peterson about doing a further background check. However, the chief told him he thought Ward’s answer for leaving the previous job was satisfactory.
Greg King said he had planned to do a further background check, since Ward had signed the release-from-liability form, but Peterson didn’t allow him to do it.
Greg King said the department’s command staff had revised its personnel-selection and background-check policies in January and also approved the background-liability release form. He added that it was patterned after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s policies, which have proven to be successful.
“I patterned it after theirs, and he signed off on it,” Greg King said, referring to Peterson.
Greg King said four officer candidates were interviewed but not hired before Ward was employed, all with the detailed background checks. He said two were disqualified and two were offered jobs but declined employment.
Greg King said four others have been hired since Ward joined the staff but nothing more than the National Crime Information Center background checks were done, which is all that is required by law.
He added that the further-detailed background checks makes the hiring process much more involved because of the additional details required to determine and remove bad candidates.
However, Greg King said he believes it’s paramount to do the thorough background checks because it will reveal signals and problems that candidates. such as Ward, may have.
“It does make it harder,” he said referring to the hiring process. “But a lot of people are not suited for the profession, and it will show that.”