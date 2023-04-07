3A - FC Gulley resigns.jpg

John Corak, center, is welcomed to Decherd’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen by Vice Mayor Richard Gulley, left, and Mayor Mary Nell Hess after being sworn in to office on Jan. 4. The board will now need to fill Gulley's position after he resigned Friday.

 Photo provided

Citing an inability to make a personally desired difference in Decherd’s city government operations, Vice Mayor Richard Gulley has resigned from his position.

Gulley submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Mary Nell Hess stating he was stepping down from his Board of Mayor and Aldermen seat, effective Friday.

