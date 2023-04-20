Decherd water.jpg

The Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved 13 rate adjustments totaling $1,583.75 on April 11 after meters were misread by inexperienced water/wastewater employees, prompting discussion about what to do about the department’s personnel problems.

Alderman Justin Stubblefield, who was selected as vice mayor at the meeting, questioned why four of six employees in the department had recently quit their jobs.

