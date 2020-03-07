Four candidates; four days; one important decision. That’s what the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education has in front of it.
The board spent four full days with each of the finalists for the director of schools position over two weeks in order to determine who will become the next leader of the school system.
Drs. Kim Osborne, Catherine Stephens, Ed Nichols and Aimee Wyatt all spent a day meeting with area educators and administrators, fielding questions from select school committees and interviewing before the board as they sought to become Tullahoma’s Next Top Superintendent.
The board questioned each candidate about their leadership styles, teaching philosophies, strengths and weaknesses, soliciting feedback from any member of the public who elected to attend each interview.
Overall, those who attended the interviews each weeknight were pleased with the openness of the interview process and impressed with each of the candidates. Another point people seemed impressed with was the caliber and scope of all the questions asked of each candidate.
The questions asked of each candidate ran the gamut of community and educator concerns, including the use of technology in schools, the importance of state test scores, the role extracurricular activities play for students’ enrichment and whether or not they understood the state’s classroom funding formula.
Multiple teachers and other community members spoke with The News regarding their thoughts after each of the interviews.
One Bel-Aire Elementary School teacher said she was pleased with the transparency after one candidate’s interview, while a Tullahoma High School teacher said she was impressed with the breadth of the board’s questions of each candidate.
One community member told The News she was “just glad it’s an open process,” referring to the actual interviews of each candidate. The interview process for the former director of schools was not as open as the current search.
She added that she was impressed by one candidate in particular, but wouldn’t speak her opinion, as it wasn’t her decision to make.
“It’s their job to do it, and I’ll support whatever their decision is,” she said.
A West Middle School teacher said she was thankful to the board for allowing teachers to “be a part of the process.”
“The quality of candidates has given me confidence in the process our school system is using,” she said.
She added she was impressed with all four candidates and was confident the next director of schools would be working for the children of Tullahoma.
“Ultimately, it is clear TCS will hire a superintendent who will put our children first,” she said.
Overall, those who spoke with The News said they were impressed with all four candidates and would be pleased to work for any of them.
One Tullahoma High School teacher said she was particularly impressed with two of the candidates, though she would be pleased to work for any of them.
“I could be happy with any one of them,” she said.
“They all talked about listening to people and coming together,” she said. “They include all stakeholders in their decision making and their strategic plans and their school improvement plans. They all talked about that.”
Another West Middle School teacher who attended three of the four interviews said each of the candidates he saw were “uniquely qualified” to serve TCS.
“They all brought different strengths to the table because of their backgrounds,” he said.
He said the board clearly had a tough decision to make with so many highly qualified candidates.
“I do not envy them one bit,” he said jokingly.
Now that all four finalists have expressed their opinions on the potential of the district and fielded the board’s questions, all that’s left to do is decide who will fill the role.
With three female finalists, there is a 75% chance that the next superintendent will be the district’s first female leader. There is a 25% chance the next leader will be an African-American woman – and the first African-American employee in an upper-level administrative position.
The board will take the next several days to determine who will receive the offer, according to School Board Chairman Pat Welsh.
He told The News the board will due its due diligence in looking over candidate resumes and their responses to the interview questions and make the decision it feels will best serve Tullahoma.
Welsh said a special called meeting would called whenever the board is ready to announce its decision.
