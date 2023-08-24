Tullahoma city logo

Board of Mayor and Aldermen policies ranging from how items are added to the agenda to decorum during meetings were up for debate during the recent meeting of the city council.

Mayor Knowis brought up Ordinance No. 1599, which states in memo from Jordan Wilkins, assistant to the City Administrator, “City Attorney Steve Worsham has recommended that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen consolidate their rules into one document. Currently the Board has adopted in Title 1 (General Administration), Chapter 2 (Board of Mayor and Aldermen), Section 207 (Special Rules of Order) of the Municipal Code. The Board has also adopted Resolution No. 1932 (Rules and Procedures). The proposed Ordinance No. 1599 consolidates both sets of rules into one document and removes any sections that are already enacted in the Tullahoma Personnel Regulations, Tullahoma Municipal Code, and Tennessee Code Annotated.  Ordinance No. 1599 will allow the Board to have one set of rules adopted into the Municipal Code in addition to Robert’s Rules of Order,” in a meeting on Aug. 14.

